Brunei dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert BND to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
12,517.40 mxn

1.000 BND = 12.52 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BND12.51740 MXN
5 BND62.58700 MXN
10 BND125.17400 MXN
20 BND250.34800 MXN
50 BND625.87000 MXN
100 BND1,251.74000 MXN
250 BND3,129.35000 MXN
500 BND6,258.70000 MXN
1000 BND12,517.40000 MXN
2000 BND25,034.80000 MXN
5000 BND62,587.00000 MXN
10000 BND125,174.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 MXN0.07989 BND
5 MXN0.39945 BND
10 MXN0.79889 BND
20 MXN1.59778 BND
50 MXN3.99445 BND
100 MXN7.98890 BND
250 MXN19.97225 BND
500 MXN39.94450 BND
1000 MXN79.88900 BND
2000 MXN159.77800 BND
5000 MXN399.44500 BND
10000 MXN798.89000 BND