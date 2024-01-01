Brunei dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert BND to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
112,837 jpy

1.000 BND = 112.8 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1621.4741.6640.96718.243
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5971.7261.9491.13221.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1641.361.5350.89216.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BND112.83700 JPY
5 BND564.18500 JPY
10 BND1,128.37000 JPY
20 BND2,256.74000 JPY
50 BND5,641.85000 JPY
100 BND11,283.70000 JPY
250 BND28,209.25000 JPY
500 BND56,418.50000 JPY
1000 BND112,837.00000 JPY
2000 BND225,674.00000 JPY
5000 BND564,185.00000 JPY
10000 BND1,128,370.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brunei Dollar
100 JPY0.88623 BND
1000 JPY8.86234 BND
1500 JPY13.29351 BND
2000 JPY17.72468 BND
3000 JPY26.58702 BND
5000 JPY44.31170 BND
5400 JPY47.85664 BND
10000 JPY88.62340 BND
15000 JPY132.93510 BND
20000 JPY177.24680 BND
25000 JPY221.55850 BND
30000 JPY265.87020 BND