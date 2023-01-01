Brunei dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert BND to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
111,984 jpy

1.00000 BND = 111.98400 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BND111.98400 JPY
5 BND559.92000 JPY
10 BND1119.84000 JPY
20 BND2239.68000 JPY
50 BND5599.20000 JPY
100 BND11198.40000 JPY
250 BND27996.00000 JPY
500 BND55992.00000 JPY
1000 BND111984.00000 JPY
2000 BND223968.00000 JPY
5000 BND559920.00000 JPY
10000 BND1119840.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brunei Dollar
100 JPY0.89299 BND
1000 JPY8.92989 BND
1500 JPY13.39483 BND
2000 JPY17.85978 BND
3000 JPY26.78967 BND
5000 JPY44.64945 BND
5400 JPY48.22141 BND
10000 JPY89.29890 BND
15000 JPY133.94835 BND
20000 JPY178.59780 BND
25000 JPY223.24725 BND
30000 JPY267.89670 BND