15,000 jpy
138.58 bnd

1.00000 JPY = 0.00924 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
How to convert Japanese yen to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brunei Dollar
100 JPY0.92387 BND
1000 JPY9.23866 BND
1500 JPY13.85799 BND
2000 JPY18.47732 BND
3000 JPY27.71598 BND
5000 JPY46.19330 BND
5400 JPY49.88876 BND
10000 JPY92.38660 BND
15000 JPY138.57990 BND
20000 JPY184.77320 BND
25000 JPY230.96650 BND
30000 JPY277.15980 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BND108.24100 JPY
5 BND541.20500 JPY
10 BND1082.41000 JPY
20 BND2164.82000 JPY
50 BND5412.05000 JPY
100 BND10824.10000 JPY
250 BND27060.25000 JPY
500 BND54120.50000 JPY
1000 BND108241.00000 JPY
2000 BND216482.00000 JPY
5000 BND541205.00000 JPY
10000 BND1082410.00000 JPY