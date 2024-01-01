100 Brunei dollars to Japanese yen

Convert BND to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 bnd
11,075 jpy

B$1.000 BND = ¥110.8 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High117.9520119.8110
Low109.1540109.1540
Average114.3485116.1052
Change-6.10%-3.72%
1 BND to JPY stats

The performance of BND to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 117.9520 and a 30 day low of 109.1540. This means the 30 day average was 114.3485. The change for BND to JPY was -6.10.

The performance of BND to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.8110 and a 90 day low of 109.1540. This means the 90 day average was 116.1052. The change for BND to JPY was -3.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 BND110.75300 JPY
5 BND553.76500 JPY
10 BND1,107.53000 JPY
20 BND2,215.06000 JPY
50 BND5,537.65000 JPY
100 BND11,075.30000 JPY
250 BND27,688.25000 JPY
500 BND55,376.50000 JPY
1000 BND110,753.00000 JPY
2000 BND221,506.00000 JPY
5000 BND553,765.00000 JPY
10000 BND1,107,530.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brunei Dollar
100 JPY0.90291 BND
1000 JPY9.02909 BND
1500 JPY13.54364 BND
2000 JPY18.05818 BND
3000 JPY27.08727 BND
5000 JPY45.14545 BND
5400 JPY48.75709 BND
10000 JPY90.29090 BND
15000 JPY135.43635 BND
20000 JPY180.58180 BND
25000 JPY225.72725 BND
30000 JPY270.87270 BND