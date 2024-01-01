Brunei dollars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert BND to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
34,919.30 egp

1.000 BND = 34.92 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:19
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 BND34.91930 EGP
5 BND174.59650 EGP
10 BND349.19300 EGP
20 BND698.38600 EGP
50 BND1,745.96500 EGP
100 BND3,491.93000 EGP
250 BND8,729.82500 EGP
500 BND17,459.65000 EGP
1000 BND34,919.30000 EGP
2000 BND69,838.60000 EGP
5000 BND174,596.50000 EGP
10000 BND349,193.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 EGP0.02864 BND
5 EGP0.14319 BND
10 EGP0.28638 BND
20 EGP0.57275 BND
50 EGP1.43188 BND
100 EGP2.86375 BND
250 EGP7.15938 BND
500 EGP14.31875 BND
1000 EGP28.63750 BND
2000 EGP57.27500 BND
5000 EGP143.18750 BND
10000 EGP286.37500 BND