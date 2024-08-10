Brunei dollar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Egyptian pounds is currently 37.203 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 37.507 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 36.590 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.498% increase in value.