Brunei dollar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Egyptian pounds is currently 37.025 today, reflecting a 0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.787% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 37.064 on 20-11-2024 and a low of 36.587 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.325% decrease in value.