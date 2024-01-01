Brunei dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert BND to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
7,803.37 sek

1.000 BND = 7.803 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.9151.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5071.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7350.67811.2213.910.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4030.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 BND7.80337 SEK
5 BND39.01685 SEK
10 BND78.03370 SEK
20 BND156.06740 SEK
50 BND390.16850 SEK
100 BND780.33700 SEK
250 BND1,950.84250 SEK
500 BND3,901.68500 SEK
1000 BND7,803.37000 SEK
2000 BND15,606.74000 SEK
5000 BND39,016.85000 SEK
10000 BND78,033.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Brunei Dollar
1 SEK0.12815 BND
5 SEK0.64075 BND
10 SEK1.28150 BND
20 SEK2.56300 BND
50 SEK6.40750 BND
100 SEK12.81500 BND
250 SEK32.03750 BND
500 SEK64.07500 BND
1000 SEK128.15000 BND
2000 SEK256.30000 BND
5000 SEK640.75000 BND
10000 SEK1,281.50000 BND