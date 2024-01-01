Brunei dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BND to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,753.97 pen

1.000 BND = 2.754 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1731.4741.6640.96718.249
1 GBP1.17111.269105.581.7261.9491.13221.367
1 USD0.9220.788183.171.361.5350.89216.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BND2.75397 PEN
5 BND13.76985 PEN
10 BND27.53970 PEN
20 BND55.07940 PEN
50 BND137.69850 PEN
100 BND275.39700 PEN
250 BND688.49250 PEN
500 BND1,376.98500 PEN
1000 BND2,753.97000 PEN
2000 BND5,507.94000 PEN
5000 BND13,769.85000 PEN
10000 BND27,539.70000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brunei Dollar
1 PEN0.36311 BND
5 PEN1.81556 BND
10 PEN3.63112 BND
20 PEN7.26224 BND
50 PEN18.15560 BND
100 PEN36.31120 BND
250 PEN90.77800 BND
500 PEN181.55600 BND
1000 PEN363.11200 BND
2000 PEN726.22400 BND
5000 PEN1,815.56000 BND
10000 PEN3,631.12000 BND