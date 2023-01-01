Brunei dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BND to PEN at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
2841.78 pen

1.00000 BND = 2.84178 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BND2.84178 PEN
5 BND14.20890 PEN
10 BND28.41780 PEN
20 BND56.83560 PEN
50 BND142.08900 PEN
100 BND284.17800 PEN
250 BND710.44500 PEN
500 BND1420.89000 PEN
1000 BND2841.78000 PEN
2000 BND5683.56000 PEN
5000 BND14208.90000 PEN
10000 BND28417.80000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brunei Dollar
1 PEN0.35189 BND
5 PEN1.75946 BND
10 PEN3.51892 BND
20 PEN7.03784 BND
50 PEN17.59460 BND
100 PEN35.18920 BND
250 PEN87.97300 BND
500 PEN175.94600 BND
1000 PEN351.89200 BND
2000 PEN703.78400 BND
5000 PEN1759.46000 BND
10000 PEN3518.92000 BND