10 thousand Brunei dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BND to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
28,194.60 pen

B$1.000 BND = S/.2.819 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.82302.8354
Low2.76472.7445
Average2.79482.7926
Change0.57%2.73%
1 BND to PEN stats

The performance of BND to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8230 and a 30 day low of 2.7647. This means the 30 day average was 2.7948. The change for BND to PEN was 0.57.

The performance of BND to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8354 and a 90 day low of 2.7445. This means the 90 day average was 2.7926. The change for BND to PEN was 2.73.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BND2.81946 PEN
5 BND14.09730 PEN
10 BND28.19460 PEN
20 BND56.38920 PEN
50 BND140.97300 PEN
100 BND281.94600 PEN
250 BND704.86500 PEN
500 BND1,409.73000 PEN
1000 BND2,819.46000 PEN
2000 BND5,638.92000 PEN
5000 BND14,097.30000 PEN
10000 BND28,194.60000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Brunei Dollar
1 PEN0.35468 BND
5 PEN1.77339 BND
10 PEN3.54678 BND
20 PEN7.09356 BND
50 PEN17.73390 BND
100 PEN35.46780 BND
250 PEN88.66950 BND
500 PEN177.33900 BND
1000 PEN354.67800 BND
2000 PEN709.35600 BND
5000 PEN1,773.39000 BND
10000 PEN3,546.78000 BND