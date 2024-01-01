Brunei dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert BND to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,015.17 gel

1.000 BND = 2.015 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.921.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5121.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7360.67811.2213.9160.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4070.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.01517 GEL
5 BND10.07585 GEL
10 BND20.15170 GEL
20 BND40.30340 GEL
50 BND100.75850 GEL
100 BND201.51700 GEL
250 BND503.79250 GEL
500 BND1,007.58500 GEL
1000 BND2,015.17000 GEL
2000 BND4,030.34000 GEL
5000 BND10,075.85000 GEL
10000 BND20,151.70000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.49624 BND
5 GEL2.48118 BND
10 GEL4.96235 BND
20 GEL9.92470 BND
50 GEL24.81175 BND
100 GEL49.62350 BND
250 GEL124.05875 BND
500 GEL248.11750 BND
1000 GEL496.23500 BND
2000 GEL992.47000 BND
5000 GEL2,481.17500 BND
10000 GEL4,962.35000 BND