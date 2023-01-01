Brunei dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert BND to GEL at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
2003.30 gel

1.00000 BND = 2.00330 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.00330 GEL
5 BND10.01650 GEL
10 BND20.03300 GEL
20 BND40.06600 GEL
50 BND100.16500 GEL
100 BND200.33000 GEL
250 BND500.82500 GEL
500 BND1001.65000 GEL
1000 BND2003.30000 GEL
2000 BND4006.60000 GEL
5000 BND10016.50000 GEL
10000 BND20033.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.49918 BND
5 GEL2.49588 BND
10 GEL4.99177 BND
20 GEL9.98354 BND
50 GEL24.95885 BND
100 GEL49.91770 BND
250 GEL124.79425 BND
500 GEL249.58850 BND
1000 GEL499.17700 BND
2000 GEL998.35400 BND
5000 GEL2495.88500 BND
10000 GEL4991.77000 BND