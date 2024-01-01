20 Georgian laris to Brunei dollars

Convert GEL to BND at the real exchange rate

20 gel
9.52 bnd

₾1.000 GEL = B$0.4758 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.47576 BND
5 GEL2.37882 BND
10 GEL4.75764 BND
20 GEL9.51528 BND
50 GEL23.78820 BND
100 GEL47.57640 BND
250 GEL118.94100 BND
500 GEL237.88200 BND
1000 GEL475.76400 BND
2000 GEL951.52800 BND
5000 GEL2,378.82000 BND
10000 GEL4,757.64000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.10188 GEL
5 BND10.50940 GEL
10 BND21.01880 GEL
20 BND42.03760 GEL
50 BND105.09400 GEL
100 BND210.18800 GEL
250 BND525.47000 GEL
500 BND1,050.94000 GEL
1000 BND2,101.88000 GEL
2000 BND4,203.76000 GEL
5000 BND10,509.40000 GEL
10000 BND21,018.80000 GEL