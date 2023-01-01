1 thousand Brunei dollars to Georgian laris

Convert BND to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,021.81 gel

1.00000 BND = 2.02181 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.02181 GEL
5 BND10.10905 GEL
10 BND20.21810 GEL
20 BND40.43620 GEL
50 BND101.09050 GEL
100 BND202.18100 GEL
250 BND505.45250 GEL
500 BND1010.90500 GEL
1000 BND2021.81000 GEL
2000 BND4043.62000 GEL
5000 BND10109.05000 GEL
10000 BND20218.10000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.49461 BND
5 GEL2.47304 BND
10 GEL4.94607 BND
20 GEL9.89214 BND
50 GEL24.73035 BND
100 GEL49.46070 BND
250 GEL123.65175 BND
500 GEL247.30350 BND
1000 GEL494.60700 BND
2000 GEL989.21400 BND
5000 GEL2473.03500 BND
10000 GEL4946.07000 BND