10 thousand Georgian laris to Brunei dollars

Convert GEL to BND at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
4,757.29 bnd

₾1.000 GEL = B$0.4757 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:38
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.47573 BND
5 GEL2.37865 BND
10 GEL4.75729 BND
20 GEL9.51458 BND
50 GEL23.78645 BND
100 GEL47.57290 BND
250 GEL118.93225 BND
500 GEL237.86450 BND
1000 GEL475.72900 BND
2000 GEL951.45800 BND
5000 GEL2,378.64500 BND
10000 GEL4,757.29000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.10204 GEL
5 BND10.51020 GEL
10 BND21.02040 GEL
20 BND42.04080 GEL
50 BND105.10200 GEL
100 BND210.20400 GEL
250 BND525.51000 GEL
500 BND1,051.02000 GEL
1000 BND2,102.04000 GEL
2000 BND4,204.08000 GEL
5000 BND10,510.20000 GEL
10000 BND21,020.40000 GEL