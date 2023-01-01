10 thousand Georgian laris to Brunei dollars

Convert GEL to BND at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
4,948.56 bnd

1.00000 GEL = 0.49486 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090690.88351.493631.661610.964318.7447
1 GBP1.1495611.25365104.4711.716941.910031.1085221.5471
1 USD0.916950.797671183.33351.369551.523580.884217.1875
1 INR0.01100310.009572030.01210.01643460.01828290.01061040.20625

How to convert Georgian laris to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.49486 BND
5 GEL2.47428 BND
10 GEL4.94856 BND
20 GEL9.89712 BND
50 GEL24.74280 BND
100 GEL49.48560 BND
250 GEL123.71400 BND
500 GEL247.42800 BND
1000 GEL494.85600 BND
2000 GEL989.71200 BND
5000 GEL2474.28000 BND
10000 GEL4948.56000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.02079 GEL
5 BND10.10395 GEL
10 BND20.20790 GEL
20 BND40.41580 GEL
50 BND101.03950 GEL
100 BND202.07900 GEL
250 BND505.19750 GEL
500 BND1010.39500 GEL
1000 BND2020.79000 GEL
2000 BND4041.58000 GEL
5000 BND10103.95000 GEL
10000 BND20207.90000 GEL