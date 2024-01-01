10 thousand Brunei dollars to Georgian laris

Convert BND to GEL at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
20,343 gel

B$1.000 BND = ₾2.034 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.04412.1251
Low2.00531.9720
Average2.02532.0524
Change0.08%3.16%
1 BND to GEL stats

The performance of BND to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0441 and a 30 day low of 2.0053. This means the 30 day average was 2.0253. The change for BND to GEL was 0.08.

The performance of BND to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1251 and a 90 day low of 1.9720. This means the 90 day average was 2.0524. The change for BND to GEL was 3.16.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 BND2.03430 GEL
5 BND10.17150 GEL
10 BND20.34300 GEL
20 BND40.68600 GEL
50 BND101.71500 GEL
100 BND203.43000 GEL
250 BND508.57500 GEL
500 BND1,017.15000 GEL
1000 BND2,034.30000 GEL
2000 BND4,068.60000 GEL
5000 BND10,171.50000 GEL
10000 BND20,343.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Brunei Dollar
1 GEL0.49157 BND
5 GEL2.45786 BND
10 GEL4.91571 BND
20 GEL9.83142 BND
50 GEL24.57855 BND
100 GEL49.15710 BND
250 GEL122.89275 BND
500 GEL245.78550 BND
1000 GEL491.57100 BND
2000 GEL983.14200 BND
5000 GEL2,457.85500 BND
10000 GEL4,915.71000 BND