Brunei dollars to Colombian pesos today

Convert BND to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,881,930 cop

1.000 BND = 2,882 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.9151.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5071.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7360.67811.2213.9130.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4050.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BND2,881.93000 COP
5 BND14,409.65000 COP
10 BND28,819.30000 COP
20 BND57,638.60000 COP
50 BND144,096.50000 COP
100 BND288,193.00000 COP
250 BND720,482.50000 COP
500 BND1,440,965.00000 COP
1000 BND2,881,930.00000 COP
2000 BND5,763,860.00000 COP
5000 BND14,409,650.00000 COP
10000 BND28,819,300.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 COP0.00035 BND
5 COP0.00173 BND
10 COP0.00347 BND
20 COP0.00694 BND
50 COP0.01735 BND
100 COP0.03470 BND
250 COP0.08675 BND
500 COP0.17349 BND
1000 COP0.34699 BND
2000 COP0.69398 BND
5000 COP1.73495 BND
10000 COP3.46990 BND