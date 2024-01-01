20 Brunei dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert BND to COP at the real exchange rate

20 bnd
61,508.60 cop

B$1.000 BND = $3,075 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,132.36003,132.3600
Low2,919.88002,829.5400
Average3,020.65602,976.9492
Change3.80%7.12%
View full history

1 BND to COP stats

The performance of BND to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,132.3600 and a 30 day low of 2,919.8800. This means the 30 day average was 3,020.6560. The change for BND to COP was 3.80.

The performance of BND to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,132.3600 and a 90 day low of 2,829.5400. This means the 90 day average was 2,976.9492. The change for BND to COP was 7.12.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BND3,075.43000 COP
5 BND15,377.15000 COP
10 BND30,754.30000 COP
20 BND61,508.60000 COP
50 BND153,771.50000 COP
100 BND307,543.00000 COP
250 BND768,857.50000 COP
500 BND1,537,715.00000 COP
1000 BND3,075,430.00000 COP
2000 BND6,150,860.00000 COP
5000 BND15,377,150.00000 COP
10000 BND30,754,300.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 COP0.00033 BND
5 COP0.00163 BND
10 COP0.00325 BND
20 COP0.00650 BND
50 COP0.01626 BND
100 COP0.03252 BND
250 COP0.08129 BND
500 COP0.16258 BND
1000 COP0.32516 BND
2000 COP0.65032 BND
5000 COP1.62579 BND
10000 COP3.25158 BND