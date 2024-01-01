Brunei dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert BND to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
9,445.54 ghs

1.000 BND = 9.446 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20
How to convert Brunei dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BND9.44554 GHS
5 BND47.22770 GHS
10 BND94.45540 GHS
20 BND188.91080 GHS
50 BND472.27700 GHS
100 BND944.55400 GHS
250 BND2,361.38500 GHS
500 BND4,722.77000 GHS
1000 BND9,445.54000 GHS
2000 BND18,891.08000 GHS
5000 BND47,227.70000 GHS
10000 BND94,455.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brunei Dollar
1 GHS0.10587 BND
5 GHS0.52935 BND
10 GHS1.05870 BND
20 GHS2.11740 BND
50 GHS5.29350 BND
100 GHS10.58700 BND
250 GHS26.46750 BND
500 GHS52.93500 BND
1000 GHS105.87000 BND
2000 GHS211.74000 BND
5000 GHS529.35000 BND
10000 GHS1,058.70000 BND