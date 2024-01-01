10 thousand Brunei dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BND to GHS at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
113,688 ghs

B$1.000 BND = GH¢11.37 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.368811.3688
Low10.948610.0834
Average11.082410.7037
Change3.73%12.75%
View full history

1 BND to GHS stats

The performance of BND to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3688 and a 30 day low of 10.9486. This means the 30 day average was 11.0824. The change for BND to GHS was 3.73.

The performance of BND to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3688 and a 90 day low of 10.0834. This means the 90 day average was 10.7037. The change for BND to GHS was 12.75.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BND11.36880 GHS
5 BND56.84400 GHS
10 BND113.68800 GHS
20 BND227.37600 GHS
50 BND568.44000 GHS
100 BND1,136.88000 GHS
250 BND2,842.20000 GHS
500 BND5,684.40000 GHS
1000 BND11,368.80000 GHS
2000 BND22,737.60000 GHS
5000 BND56,844.00000 GHS
10000 BND113,688.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brunei Dollar
1 GHS0.08796 BND
5 GHS0.43980 BND
10 GHS0.87960 BND
20 GHS1.75920 BND
50 GHS4.39801 BND
100 GHS8.79601 BND
250 GHS21.99003 BND
500 GHS43.98005 BND
1000 GHS87.96010 BND
2000 GHS175.92020 BND
5000 GHS439.80050 BND
10000 GHS879.60100 BND