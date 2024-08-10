Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 11.369 today, reflecting a 0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.886% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 11.374 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 11.259 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.214% decrease in value.