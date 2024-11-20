Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 11.794 today, reflecting a 0.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.807% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 12.045 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 11.728 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.764% decrease in value.