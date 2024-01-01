5 Brunei dollars to Ghanaian cedis
Convert BND to GHS at the real exchange rate
|1 BND to GHS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.3688
|11.3688
|Low
|10.9486
|10.0834
|Average
|11.0824
|10.7037
|Change
|3.73%
|12.75%
1 BND to GHS stats
The performance of BND to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3688 and a 30 day low of 10.9486. This means the 30 day average was 11.0824. The change for BND to GHS was 3.73.
The performance of BND to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3688 and a 90 day low of 10.0834. This means the 90 day average was 10.7037. The change for BND to GHS was 12.75.
|Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 BND
|11.36880 GHS
|5 BND
|56.84400 GHS
|10 BND
|113.68800 GHS
|20 BND
|227.37600 GHS
|50 BND
|568.44000 GHS
|100 BND
|1,136.88000 GHS
|250 BND
|2,842.20000 GHS
|500 BND
|5,684.40000 GHS
|1000 BND
|11,368.80000 GHS
|2000 BND
|22,737.60000 GHS
|5000 BND
|56,844.00000 GHS
|10000 BND
|113,688.00000 GHS