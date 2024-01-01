Brunei dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BND to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
18,429,900 vnd

1.000 BND = 18,430 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BND18,429.90000 VND
5 BND92,149.50000 VND
10 BND184,299.00000 VND
20 BND368,598.00000 VND
50 BND921,495.00000 VND
100 BND1,842,990.00000 VND
250 BND4,607,475.00000 VND
500 BND9,214,950.00000 VND
1000 BND18,429,900.00000 VND
2000 BND36,859,800.00000 VND
5000 BND92,149,500.00000 VND
10000 BND184,299,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brunei Dollar
1 VND0.00005 BND
5 VND0.00027 BND
10 VND0.00054 BND
20 VND0.00109 BND
50 VND0.00271 BND
100 VND0.00543 BND
250 VND0.01356 BND
500 VND0.02713 BND
1000 VND0.05426 BND
2000 VND0.10852 BND
5000 VND0.27130 BND
10000 VND0.54260 BND