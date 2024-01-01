10 thousand Brunei dollars to Vietnamese dongs

Convert BND to VND at the real exchange rate

10,000 bnd
189,674,000 vnd

B$1.000 BND = ₫18,970 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19,022.700019,022.7000
Low18,823.500018,737.5000
Average18,901.800018,855.5778
Change0.12%0.96%
1 BND to VND stats

The performance of BND to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19,022.7000 and a 30 day low of 18,823.5000. This means the 30 day average was 18,901.8000. The change for BND to VND was 0.12.

The performance of BND to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19,022.7000 and a 90 day low of 18,737.5000. This means the 90 day average was 18,855.5778. The change for BND to VND was 0.96.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BND18,967.40000 VND
5 BND94,837.00000 VND
10 BND189,674.00000 VND
20 BND379,348.00000 VND
50 BND948,370.00000 VND
100 BND1,896,740.00000 VND
250 BND4,741,850.00000 VND
500 BND9,483,700.00000 VND
1000 BND18,967,400.00000 VND
2000 BND37,934,800.00000 VND
5000 BND94,837,000.00000 VND
10000 BND189,674,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brunei Dollar
1000 VND0.05272 BND
2000 VND0.10544 BND
5000 VND0.26361 BND
10000 VND0.52722 BND
20000 VND1.05444 BND
50000 VND2.63611 BND
100000 VND5.27221 BND
200000 VND10.54442 BND
500000 VND26.36105 BND
1000000 VND52.72210 BND
2000000 VND105.44420 BND
5000000 VND263.61050 BND