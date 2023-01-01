Brunei dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BND to VND at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
18040400 vnd

1.00000 BND = 18040.40000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
1 EUR10.87461.087990.51881.492051.672150.965318.7469
1 GBP1.1433811.24375103.4861.70581.91171.103721.4325
1 USD0.91920.80402183.20511.37151.537040.887417.2322
1 INR0.01104740.009663110.012018510.01648340.01847290.01066520.207105

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BND18040.40000 VND
5 BND90202.00000 VND
10 BND180404.00000 VND
20 BND360808.00000 VND
50 BND902020.00000 VND
100 BND1804040.00000 VND
250 BND4510100.00000 VND
500 BND9020200.00000 VND
1000 BND18040400.00000 VND
2000 BND36080800.00000 VND
5000 BND90202000.00000 VND
10000 BND180404000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brunei Dollar
1 VND0.00006 BND
5 VND0.00028 BND
10 VND0.00055 BND
20 VND0.00111 BND
50 VND0.00277 BND
100 VND0.00554 BND
250 VND0.01386 BND
500 VND0.02772 BND
1000 VND0.05543 BND
2000 VND0.11086 BND
5000 VND0.27716 BND
10000 VND0.55431 BND