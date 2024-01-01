1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Brunei dollars

Convert VND to BND at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = B$0.00005189 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
VND to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BND
1 VND to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-1.07%-2.14%
1 VND to BND stats

The performance of VND to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BND was -1.07.

The performance of VND to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to BND was -2.14.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.071.38533.658151.925
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875915.7450.91922.333100.81
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.791.49936.431164.44
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.581.0525.524115.213

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brunei Dollar
1000 VND0.05189 BND
2000 VND0.10378 BND
5000 VND0.25945 BND
10000 VND0.51889 BND
20000 VND1.03778 BND
50000 VND2.59446 BND
100000 VND5.18892 BND
200000 VND10.37784 BND
500000 VND25.94460 BND
1000000 VND51.88920 BND
2000000 VND103.77840 BND
5000000 VND259.44600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BND19,271.80000 VND
5 BND96,359.00000 VND
10 BND192,718.00000 VND
20 BND385,436.00000 VND
50 BND963,590.00000 VND
100 BND1,927,180.00000 VND
250 BND4,817,950.00000 VND
500 BND9,635,900.00000 VND
1000 BND19,271,800.00000 VND
2000 BND38,543,600.00000 VND
5000 BND96,359,000.00000 VND
10000 BND192,718,000.00000 VND