Brunei dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BND to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
29,004.90 uah

1.000 BND = 29.00 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to UAH rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BND29.00490 UAH
5 BND145.02450 UAH
10 BND290.04900 UAH
20 BND580.09800 UAH
50 BND1,450.24500 UAH
100 BND2,900.49000 UAH
250 BND7,251.22500 UAH
500 BND14,502.45000 UAH
1000 BND29,004.90000 UAH
2000 BND58,009.80000 UAH
5000 BND145,024.50000 UAH
10000 BND290,049.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brunei Dollar
1 UAH0.03448 BND
5 UAH0.17238 BND
10 UAH0.34477 BND
20 UAH0.68954 BND
50 UAH1.72384 BND
100 UAH3.44769 BND
250 UAH8.61923 BND
500 UAH17.23845 BND
1000 UAH34.47690 BND
2000 UAH68.95380 BND
5000 UAH172.38450 BND
10000 UAH344.76900 BND