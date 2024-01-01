250 Brunei dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BND to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 bnd
7,686.20 uah

B$1.000 BND = ₴30.74 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BND to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BND to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.850530.8505
Low30.269229.0839
Average30.550129.9653
Change1.51%5.71%
View full history

1 BND to UAH stats

The performance of BND to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.8505 and a 30 day low of 30.2692. This means the 30 day average was 30.5501. The change for BND to UAH was 1.51.

The performance of BND to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.8505 and a 90 day low of 29.0839. This means the 90 day average was 29.9653. The change for BND to UAH was 5.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollars

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BND30.74480 UAH
5 BND153.72400 UAH
10 BND307.44800 UAH
20 BND614.89600 UAH
50 BND1,537.24000 UAH
100 BND3,074.48000 UAH
250 BND7,686.20000 UAH
500 BND15,372.40000 UAH
1000 BND30,744.80000 UAH
2000 BND61,489.60000 UAH
5000 BND153,724.00000 UAH
10000 BND307,448.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brunei Dollar
1 UAH0.03253 BND
5 UAH0.16263 BND
10 UAH0.32526 BND
20 UAH0.65052 BND
50 UAH1.62629 BND
100 UAH3.25258 BND
250 UAH8.13145 BND
500 UAH16.26290 BND
1000 UAH32.52580 BND
2000 UAH65.05160 BND
5000 UAH162.62900 BND
10000 UAH325.25800 BND