Brunei dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 30.745 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.275% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 30.958 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 30.608 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.