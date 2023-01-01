Brunei dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BND to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
26,933.30 uah

1.00000 BND = 26.93330 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BND26.93330 UAH
5 BND134.66650 UAH
10 BND269.33300 UAH
20 BND538.66600 UAH
50 BND1346.66500 UAH
100 BND2693.33000 UAH
250 BND6733.32500 UAH
500 BND13466.65000 UAH
1000 BND26933.30000 UAH
2000 BND53866.60000 UAH
5000 BND134666.50000 UAH
10000 BND269333.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brunei Dollar
1 UAH0.03713 BND
5 UAH0.18564 BND
10 UAH0.37129 BND
20 UAH0.74258 BND
50 UAH1.85644 BND
100 UAH3.71288 BND
250 UAH9.28220 BND
500 UAH18.56440 BND
1000 UAH37.12880 BND
2000 UAH74.25760 BND
5000 UAH185.64400 BND
10000 UAH371.28800 BND