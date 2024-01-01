1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Brunei dollars

Convert UAH to BND at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = B$0.03219 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 UAH to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03220.0330
Low0.03120.0312
Average0.03170.0319
Change3.28%-1.95%
View full history

1 UAH to BND stats

The performance of UAH to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0322 and a 30 day low of 0.0312. This means the 30 day average was 0.0317. The change for UAH to BND was 3.28.

The performance of UAH to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0330 and a 90 day low of 0.0312. This means the 90 day average was 0.0319. The change for UAH to BND was -1.95.

Track market ratesView UAH to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0720.7711.321.38217.7011.504
1 EUR1.08190.8360.8321.4261.49319.1251.625
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2981.201109.11311.7131.79422.9731.952

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Brunei Dollar
1 UAH0.03219 BND
5 UAH0.16093 BND
10 UAH0.32187 BND
20 UAH0.64373 BND
50 UAH1.60933 BND
100 UAH3.21866 BND
250 UAH8.04665 BND
500 UAH16.09330 BND
1000 UAH32.18660 BND
2000 UAH64.37320 BND
5000 UAH160.93300 BND
10000 UAH321.86600 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BND31.06880 UAH
5 BND155.34400 UAH
10 BND310.68800 UAH
20 BND621.37600 UAH
50 BND1,553.44000 UAH
100 BND3,106.88000 UAH
250 BND7,767.20000 UAH
500 BND15,534.40000 UAH
1000 BND31,068.80000 UAH
2000 BND62,137.60000 UAH
5000 BND155,344.00000 UAH
10000 BND310,688.00000 UAH