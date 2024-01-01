Brunei dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert BND to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
585.74 jep

1.000 BND = 0.5857 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BND0.58574 JEP
5 BND2.92870 JEP
10 BND5.85740 JEP
20 BND11.71480 JEP
50 BND29.28700 JEP
100 BND58.57400 JEP
250 BND146.43500 JEP
500 BND292.87000 JEP
1000 BND585.74000 JEP
2000 BND1,171.48000 JEP
5000 BND2,928.70000 JEP
10000 BND5,857.40000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brunei Dollar
1 JEP1.70724 BND
5 JEP8.53620 BND
10 JEP17.07240 BND
20 JEP34.14480 BND
50 JEP85.36200 BND
100 JEP170.72400 BND
250 JEP426.81000 BND
500 JEP853.62000 BND
1000 JEP1,707.24000 BND
2000 JEP3,414.48000 BND
5000 JEP8,536.20000 BND
10000 JEP17,072.40000 BND