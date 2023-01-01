Brunei dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert BND to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
597.52 jep

1.00000 BND = 0.59752 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.087490.471.491151.673440.9653518.743
1 GBP1.1427311.2428103.3991.704251.912591.1031321.4215
1 USD0.919650.804635183.19851.37131.538940.887717.2365
1 INR0.01105340.009671260.012019410.01648230.01849710.01066970.207173

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BND0.59752 JEP
5 BND2.98760 JEP
10 BND5.97520 JEP
20 BND11.95040 JEP
50 BND29.87600 JEP
100 BND59.75200 JEP
250 BND149.38000 JEP
500 BND298.76000 JEP
1000 BND597.52000 JEP
2000 BND1195.04000 JEP
5000 BND2987.60000 JEP
10000 BND5975.20000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brunei Dollar
1 JEP1.67358 BND
5 JEP8.36790 BND
10 JEP16.73580 BND
20 JEP33.47160 BND
50 JEP83.67900 BND
100 JEP167.35800 BND
250 JEP418.39500 BND
500 JEP836.79000 BND
1000 JEP1673.58000 BND
2000 JEP3347.16000 BND
5000 JEP8367.90000 BND
10000 JEP16735.80000 BND