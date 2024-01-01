Brunei dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert BND to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
718,887 clp

1.000 BND = 718.9 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1641.4741.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5911.7261.9491.13221.375
1 USD0.9220.788183.1661.361.5350.89116.835
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BND718.88700 CLP
5 BND3,594.43500 CLP
10 BND7,188.87000 CLP
20 BND14,377.74000 CLP
50 BND35,944.35000 CLP
100 BND71,888.70000 CLP
250 BND179,721.75000 CLP
500 BND359,443.50000 CLP
1000 BND718,887.00000 CLP
2000 BND1,437,774.00000 CLP
5000 BND3,594,435.00000 CLP
10000 BND7,188,870.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 CLP0.00139 BND
5 CLP0.00696 BND
10 CLP0.01391 BND
20 CLP0.02782 BND
50 CLP0.06955 BND
100 CLP0.13910 BND
250 CLP0.34776 BND
500 CLP0.69552 BND
1000 CLP1.39104 BND
2000 CLP2.78208 BND
5000 CLP6.95520 BND
10000 CLP13.91040 BND