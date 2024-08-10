Brunei dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 704.340 today, reflecting a -0.408% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.751% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 731.988 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 702.944 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.739% increase in value.