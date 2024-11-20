Brunei dollar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Chilean pesos is currently 726.292 today, reflecting a 0.078% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.284% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 737.205 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 722.974 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.610% decrease in value.