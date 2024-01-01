Brunei dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert BND to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
3,741.92 brl

1.000 BND = 3.742 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1621.4741.6640.96618.254
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5941.7261.9491.13221.378
1 USD0.9220.788183.1681.361.5350.89116.838
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 BND3.74192 BRL
5 BND18.70960 BRL
10 BND37.41920 BRL
20 BND74.83840 BRL
50 BND187.09600 BRL
100 BND374.19200 BRL
250 BND935.48000 BRL
500 BND1,870.96000 BRL
1000 BND3,741.92000 BRL
2000 BND7,483.84000 BRL
5000 BND18,709.60000 BRL
10000 BND37,419.20000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Brunei Dollar
1 BRL0.26724 BND
5 BRL1.33621 BND
10 BRL2.67242 BND
20 BRL5.34484 BND
50 BRL13.36210 BND
100 BRL26.72420 BND
250 BRL66.81050 BND
500 BRL133.62100 BND
1000 BRL267.24200 BND
2000 BRL534.48400 BND
5000 BRL1,336.21000 BND
10000 BRL2,672.42000 BND