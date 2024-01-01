Brunei dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BND to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
335,927 kzt

1.000 BND = 335.9 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1481.4741.6640.96718.243
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5631.7261.9491.13221.363
1 USD0.9230.788183.1631.361.5350.89216.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BND335.92700 KZT
5 BND1,679.63500 KZT
10 BND3,359.27000 KZT
20 BND6,718.54000 KZT
50 BND16,796.35000 KZT
100 BND33,592.70000 KZT
250 BND83,981.75000 KZT
500 BND167,963.50000 KZT
1000 BND335,927.00000 KZT
2000 BND671,854.00000 KZT
5000 BND1,679,635.00000 KZT
10000 BND3,359,270.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Brunei Dollar
1 KZT0.00298 BND
5 KZT0.01488 BND
10 KZT0.02977 BND
20 KZT0.05954 BND
50 KZT0.14884 BND
100 KZT0.29768 BND
250 KZT0.74421 BND
500 KZT1.48842 BND
1000 KZT2.97684 BND
2000 KZT5.95368 BND
5000 KZT14.88420 BND
10000 KZT29.76840 BND