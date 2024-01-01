Brunei dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 bnd
23,706.20 twd

1.000 BND = 23.71 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:29
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1731.4741.6640.96718.25
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5721.7261.9491.13221.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.171.361.5350.89216.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BND23.70620 TWD
5 BND118.53100 TWD
10 BND237.06200 TWD
20 BND474.12400 TWD
50 BND1,185.31000 TWD
100 BND2,370.62000 TWD
250 BND5,926.55000 TWD
500 BND11,853.10000 TWD
1000 BND23,706.20000 TWD
2000 BND47,412.40000 TWD
5000 BND118,531.00000 TWD
10000 BND237,062.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TWD0.04218 BND
5 TWD0.21092 BND
10 TWD0.42183 BND
20 TWD0.84366 BND
50 TWD2.10916 BND
100 TWD4.21831 BND
250 TWD10.54578 BND
500 TWD21.09155 BND
1000 TWD42.18310 BND
2000 TWD84.36620 BND
5000 TWD210.91550 BND
10000 TWD421.83100 BND