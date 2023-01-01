1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Brunei dollars

Convert TWD to BND at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
42.57 bnd

1.00000 TWD = 0.04257 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 TWD0.04257 BND
5 TWD0.21284 BND
10 TWD0.42568 BND
20 TWD0.85136 BND
50 TWD2.12841 BND
100 TWD4.25682 BND
250 TWD10.64205 BND
500 TWD21.28410 BND
1000 TWD42.56820 BND
2000 TWD85.13640 BND
5000 TWD212.84100 BND
10000 TWD425.68200 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BND23.49170 TWD
5 BND117.45850 TWD
10 BND234.91700 TWD
20 BND469.83400 TWD
50 BND1174.58500 TWD
100 BND2349.17000 TWD
250 BND5872.92500 TWD
500 BND11745.85000 TWD
1000 BND23491.70000 TWD
2000 BND46983.40000 TWD
5000 BND117458.50000 TWD
10000 BND234917.00000 TWD