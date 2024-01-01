Brunei dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert BND to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,965.31 pln

1.000 BND = 2.965 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1681.4741.6640.96718.248
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5631.7261.9491.13221.364
1 USD0.9220.788183.1691.361.5350.89216.832
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND2.96531 PLN
5 BND14.82655 PLN
10 BND29.65310 PLN
20 BND59.30620 PLN
50 BND148.26550 PLN
100 BND296.53100 PLN
250 BND741.32750 PLN
500 BND1,482.65500 PLN
1000 BND2,965.31000 PLN
2000 BND5,930.62000 PLN
5000 BND14,826.55000 PLN
10000 BND29,653.10000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0.33723 BND
5 PLN1.68617 BND
10 PLN3.37233 BND
20 PLN6.74466 BND
50 PLN16.86165 BND
100 PLN33.72330 BND
250 PLN84.30825 BND
500 PLN168.61650 BND
1000 PLN337.23300 BND
2000 PLN674.46600 BND
5000 PLN1,686.16500 BND
10000 PLN3,372.33000 BND