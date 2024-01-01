2,000 Brunei dollars to Polish zloty

Convert BND to PLN at the real exchange rate

2,000 bnd
5,979.90 pln

B$1.000 BND = zł2.990 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.99003.0234
Low2.90762.9045
Average2.94372.9449
Change2.41%1.39%
1 BND to PLN stats

The performance of BND to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9900 and a 30 day low of 2.9076. This means the 30 day average was 2.9437. The change for BND to PLN was 2.41.

The performance of BND to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0234 and a 90 day low of 2.9045. This means the 90 day average was 2.9449. The change for BND to PLN was 1.39.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND2.98995 PLN
5 BND14.94975 PLN
10 BND29.89950 PLN
20 BND59.79900 PLN
50 BND149.49750 PLN
100 BND298.99500 PLN
250 BND747.48750 PLN
500 BND1,494.97500 PLN
1000 BND2,989.95000 PLN
2000 BND5,979.90000 PLN
5000 BND14,949.75000 PLN
10000 BND29,899.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0.33445 BND
5 PLN1.67227 BND
10 PLN3.34453 BND
20 PLN6.68906 BND
50 PLN16.72265 BND
100 PLN33.44530 BND
250 PLN83.61325 BND
500 PLN167.22650 BND
1000 PLN334.45300 BND
2000 PLN668.90600 BND
5000 PLN1,672.26500 BND
10000 PLN3,344.53000 BND