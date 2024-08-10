Brunei dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Polish zloty is currently 2.990 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.850% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 2.995 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 2.959 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.404% decrease in value.