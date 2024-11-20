Brunei dollar to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Polish zloty is currently 3.055 today, reflecting a 0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 3.066 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 3.039 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.300% decrease in value.