Brunei dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert BND to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
2,983.62 pln

1.00000 BND = 2.98362 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.919451.37121.6644518.24231.346551.537630.804182
1 EUR1.087611.491321.8102519.84031.464511.672330.8746
1 CAD0.7292880.67054811.2138613.30390.9820231.121380.58648
1 NZD0.60080.5524090.823817110.960.8090070.923810.483152

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 BND2.98362 PLN
5 BND14.91810 PLN
10 BND29.83620 PLN
20 BND59.67240 PLN
50 BND149.18100 PLN
100 BND298.36200 PLN
250 BND745.90500 PLN
500 BND1491.81000 PLN
1000 BND2983.62000 PLN
2000 BND5967.24000 PLN
5000 BND14918.10000 PLN
10000 BND29836.20000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brunei Dollar
1 PLN0.33516 BND
5 PLN1.67582 BND
10 PLN3.35163 BND
20 PLN6.70326 BND
50 PLN16.75815 BND
100 PLN33.51630 BND
250 PLN83.79075 BND
500 PLN167.58150 BND
1000 PLN335.16300 BND
2000 PLN670.32600 BND
5000 PLN1675.81500 BND
10000 PLN3351.63000 BND