1,000 bnd
2,736.31 ils

1.000 BND = 2.736 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:22
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BND2.73631 ILS
5 BND13.68155 ILS
10 BND27.36310 ILS
20 BND54.72620 ILS
50 BND136.81550 ILS
100 BND273.63100 ILS
250 BND684.07750 ILS
500 BND1,368.15500 ILS
1000 BND2,736.31000 ILS
2000 BND5,472.62000 ILS
5000 BND13,681.55000 ILS
10000 BND27,363.10000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Brunei Dollar
1 ILS0.36546 BND
5 ILS1.82728 BND
10 ILS3.65456 BND
20 ILS7.30912 BND
50 ILS18.27280 BND
100 ILS36.54560 BND
250 ILS91.36400 BND
500 ILS182.72800 BND
1000 ILS365.45600 BND
2000 ILS730.91200 BND
5000 ILS1,827.28000 BND
10000 ILS3,654.56000 BND